CoreFirst Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 880,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 31,958 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1,055.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.04. 111,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,066,632. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

