CoreFirst Bank & Trust Has $2.72 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCD stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.68. The company had a trading volume of 40,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,300. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $254.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 94.44% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.97.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

