CoreFirst Bank & Trust Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 58.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Amundi acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $171,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,274,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. 269,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,414,121. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

