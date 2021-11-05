CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 1,750 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 8.9% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,584,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,471,000 after buying an additional 246,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,486,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,965,000 after buying an additional 433,721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after buying an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,556,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,240,000 after buying an additional 389,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,327,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,677,000 after acquiring an additional 359,776 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 35,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,990. The firm has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.