CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 371 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.4% of CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,821,000 after purchasing an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $330,134,000 after purchasing an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,228. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.80.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

