Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.92.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.34. 5,281,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,473,748. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. Corning has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,258 shares of company stock worth $3,300,590. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

