Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Earnings Results

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 839,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,171. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $51.37.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Corsair Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 232.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of Corsair Gaming worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRSR. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

