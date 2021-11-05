Cosmo Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $241,749.81 (COSM)

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Cosmo Coin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmo Coin has a market cap of $241,749.81 and approximately $626.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.06 or 0.00244246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00096390 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

Cosmo Coin (CRYPTO:COSM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 coins. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CosmoChain is a platform that aims to improve the data collection and management of the Cosmetic field through the application of blockchain technology. Cosmo’s platform allows users to filter their search to different needs such as skin type & demographic areas and enables the option of content share to other users. Also on the platform, advertisers are allowed to provide personalized ads based on customer activity to target the specific needs of the user. CosmoChain issued CosmoCoin as an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. Cosmo's participants can trade & transfer CosmoCoin with each other and outside the platform. “

Cosmo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

