Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

Costa Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Costa Group stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Costa Group has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Costa Group Company Profile

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

