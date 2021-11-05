Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,511 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $580,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after acquiring an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $515.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $520.21. The firm has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.52%.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

