Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $550.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $520.00 to $550.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.08.

COST stock opened at $515.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $463.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.23. The company has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 5,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,927 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

