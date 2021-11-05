Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,592,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,770,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $1,303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

