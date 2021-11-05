Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Coursera updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $33.42. 1,490,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,518. Coursera has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $62.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79.

In other news, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 60,252 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $2,260,655.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 496,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,694 shares of company stock valued at $16,719,085 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coursera stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 1,303.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Coursera were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COUR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

