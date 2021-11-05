Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Covetrus from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Shares of Covetrus stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 85,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,614. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 2.08. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $40.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, insider Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,710 shares in the company, valued at $710,629.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Covetrus by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 433,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Covetrus by 3,978.7% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 415,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.