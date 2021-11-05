Cowen Raises Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $65.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cowen from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.03% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE VSTO traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $46.09. 9,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 61.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 21.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.