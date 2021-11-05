CPS Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 802% compared to the average volume of 465 call options.
CPSH opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.37. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $30.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.