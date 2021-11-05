CPS Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,194 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 802% compared to the average volume of 465 call options.

CPSH opened at $5.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.35 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.37. CPS Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CPS Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the first quarter worth $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 22.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

