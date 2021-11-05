Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Short Interest Up 18.3% in October

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 564,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Credicorp by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $88.67 and a 12-month high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Credicorp will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 96.80%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

