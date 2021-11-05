Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Donald A. Foss Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total value of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CACC stock opened at $696.25 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $283.92 and a 1-year high of $697.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $613.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.80.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

