Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 221.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,392 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of PPD worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPD by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 89.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

