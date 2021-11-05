Credit Suisse AG Buys Shares of 576,439 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 576,439 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth $148,400,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 693.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 479,318 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 24.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,889,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,382,000 after buying an additional 375,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Relx by 2,544.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 356,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,494,000 after buying an additional 343,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth $5,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

