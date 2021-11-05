Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Cable One worth $14,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cable One by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cable One by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,176.86.

CABO stock opened at $1,713.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,871.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,868.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.72%.

In related news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

