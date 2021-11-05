Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150,586 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

Shares of EWT opened at $63.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $65.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.96.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

