Credit Suisse Group Increases FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target to $280.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s previous close.

FLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

FLT stock opened at $241.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $229.79 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.12.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 276.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,217,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

