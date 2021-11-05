Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $204.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.69. The company has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.62. Diageo has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Diageo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Diageo by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 40,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

