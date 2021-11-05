Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.62 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.71.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $140,509.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,710 shares of company stock worth $1,366,996. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

