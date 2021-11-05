Critical Analysis: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) vs. Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange County Bancorp and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit -1.45% 5.64% 1.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Elevate Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.62 $11.10 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.28 $20.59 million $1.31 2.99

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Orange County Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans. The company was founded on January 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

