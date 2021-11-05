Critical Contrast: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) vs. The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares The Shyft Group and Proterra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 6.60% 27.82% 14.60% Proterra N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Shyft Group and Proterra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25

The Shyft Group presently has a consensus price target of $43.67, suggesting a potential downside of 7.09%. Proterra has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Proterra’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Proterra’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $675.97 million 2.46 $32.82 million $1.18 39.83 Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Proterra on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc. engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. The Specialty Vehicles segment deals with engineering and manufacturing diesel motor home chassis; provision of specialty vehicles and other commercial vehicles; and distribution of related aftermarket parts and accessories. The company was founded by William F. Foster, George Sztykiel, Gerald Geary, and John Knox on September 18, 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, MI.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

