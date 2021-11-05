Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.71 and last traded at $24.71. Approximately 5,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 288,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $886.25 million, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $331,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

