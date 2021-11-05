CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,408,350.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $279.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $297.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

