CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells $1,408,350.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $1,408,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 17th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $1,331,650.00.
- On Friday, August 20th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $279.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -336.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.10 and a 12 month high of $297.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after buying an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,180,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,682,000 after buying an additional 531,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,744,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,988,000 after buying an additional 552,456 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,849,000 after buying an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.33.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
