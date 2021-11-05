Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.04

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.04 and last traded at $83.29, with a volume of 506048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.06.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Get Cryoport alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.99.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Cryoport’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,669,286. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,751 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after purchasing an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 142,777 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter.

Cryoport Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYRX)

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.