Cryptonite (XCN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $433,421.61

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 5th. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $433,421.61 and approximately $2,691.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cryptonite has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonite alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,103.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.03 or 0.07358064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $199.16 or 0.00325945 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.73 or 0.00981497 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00087239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $255.87 or 0.00418757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00284748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.30 or 0.00239436 BTC.

About Cryptonite

Cryptonite (CRYPTO:XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info . The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Cryptonite Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.