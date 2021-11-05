CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. CSG Systems International updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.340 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSG Systems International stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.89. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $53.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 37.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGS shares. Sidoti raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

