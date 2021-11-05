CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised CSL from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSL currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS CSLLY traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 18,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,505. CSL has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.45.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

