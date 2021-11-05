CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $144.01, but opened at $133.28. CSW Industrials shares last traded at $133.28, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSWI shares. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average of $126.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CSW Industrials Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.