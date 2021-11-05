Curve DAO Token Trading Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.06 or 0.00006652 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market cap of $1.68 billion and approximately $195.16 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00053696 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.15 or 0.00247591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00096529 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,618,756,966 coins and its circulating supply is 413,487,283 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

