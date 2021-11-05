Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

NYSE CWK traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,456,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock worth $110,178,806. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

