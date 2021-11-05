Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu Sells 20,000 Shares

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.24. 544,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.72. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,996,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 82,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

