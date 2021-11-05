DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.20. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $33.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $526.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 32.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

