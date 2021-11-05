Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

Get Daimler alerts:

DDAIF stock opened at $100.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average of $89.76. Daimler has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.