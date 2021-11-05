Daniel A. Ulatowski Sells 1,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Daniel A. Ulatowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.00, for a total transaction of $691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $686.34. The stock had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,811. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.39. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $283.92 and a 1-year high of $697.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The company had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. Credit Acceptance’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.