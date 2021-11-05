Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $136.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $152.76.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $19.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.04. 330,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,090.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 6,859 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $892,150.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total value of $2,377,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,475,076 shares of company stock worth $352,901,976 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Datadog by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its position in Datadog by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

