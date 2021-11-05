Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $225.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $188.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Mizuho increased their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.20.

Shares of DDOG opened at $166.95 on Friday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $169.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.43 and a 200-day moving average of $117.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,134,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,475,076 shares of company stock valued at $352,901,976. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

