Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 300.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Datto by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Datto by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Datto by 4,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Datto by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSP opened at $23.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a PE ratio of 84.61.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,008 shares of company stock worth $2,265,120 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on Datto in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

