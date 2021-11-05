DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,840 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.75% of DCP Midstream worth $47,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DCP Midstream by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 796,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 178,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 73,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCP shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.63 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.91.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.