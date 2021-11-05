Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €158.64 ($186.64).

DHER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday.

ETR:DHER opened at €109.55 ($128.88) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €117.73. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €91.00 ($107.06) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

