Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $105.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,624,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.29. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.64 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $591,785.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,642 shares of company stock worth $43,205,901 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $176,300,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

