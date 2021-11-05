Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $121.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DELL. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.82.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Shares of DELL stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 98,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,858. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.62. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.01 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $8,523,208.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $591,785.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,642 shares of company stock valued at $43,205,901. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,606 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,043,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 86,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.