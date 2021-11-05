Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%.

DEN stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 714,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.52. Denbury has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Denbury stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 227.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 692,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.38% of Denbury worth $53,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Denbury from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

