Derwent London (LON:DLN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

DLN has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($46.25).

Shares of DLN stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,431 ($44.83). The company had a trading volume of 54,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,589.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,517.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.33. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,854 ($37.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,850 ($50.30).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

