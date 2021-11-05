Desjardins Trims 5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Target Price to C$4.00

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a PE ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.91. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

